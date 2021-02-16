Open Farms 2021 To Be Postponed Following Alert Level Changes

Press Release – Open Farms

Following the change in Alert Levels late last week, the national Open Farms event will be postponed until further notice. Open Farms founder Daniel Eb says while its technically possible to run non-Auckland events at Alert Level Two, overall safety …

Following the change in Alert Levels late last week, the national Open Farms event will be postponed until further notice.

Open Farms founder Daniel Eb says while it’s technically possible to run non-Auckland events at Alert Level Two, overall safety considerations need to be taken into account with the safety of all participants being the highest priority.

“The Open Farms team has made the decision to postpone the national day until all our hosts and guests can participate safely,” says Eb.

“As soon as it’s safe to do so, we’ll be thrilled to welcome visitors back on-farm to experience where their food starts.

“Until then, we encourage all New Zealanders to observe social distancing, wear facemasks in public spaces and practice proper hygiene. And for those living in Auckland, it’s important to observe the rules of lockdown, stay safe, and limit contact outside of their bubbles.“

A new date for the Open Farms national day will be announced in the near future.

About Open Farms

Open Farms is a platform to reconnect Kiwis with the people and places that grow our food. It’s a grassroots, nationwide initiative encouraging farmers from all sectors to host Open Farm day experiences on Sunday February 21st, 2021.

The platform provides farmers with event guidance, visitor marketing and registration support and connects visitors to Open Farm days via a booking system at www.openfarms.co.nz.

The platform is independently run by Open Farms Ltd, with support from sponsors Beef + Lamb New Zealand, the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge and the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures fund.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url