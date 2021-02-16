Household Incomes Were Increasing Prior To The COVID-19 Lockdown

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

All key income measures for household incomes increased prior to the COVID-19 lockdown on 25 March 2020, Stats NZ said today. Over the same period average annual housing costs had also increased. Data for income, housing costs, and wellbeing measures …

All key income measures for household incomes increased prior to the COVID-19 lockdown on 25 March 2020, Stats NZ said today.

Over the same period average annual housing costs had also increased.

Data for income, housing costs, and wellbeing measures are collected through the household economic survey (HES), which is conducted by Stats NZ interviewing people in their own home. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown that started on 25 March 2020, Stats NZ had to cease all face-to-face interviewing, and no other means of interviewing were available. This meant that the survey started collection in July 2019 and ended in March 2020 with only nine months of data collected. Data for ‘the year ended June 2020’ only covers the period to the end of March 2020.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url