FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Northern Regional Final Postponed

Press Release – New Zealand Young Farmers

Following Auckland’s move to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2, we have made the decision to postpone the Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Final based on Government recommendations.

Given the uncertainty around the latest COVID-19 community cases, postponement of the event is the safest and most cautious option despite contingency plans we have in place to run events during an alert level two.

Like other businesses, organisations and events, we need to respond and do our part to limit the potential spread of this virus.

The safety of our competitors, staff, sponsors and spectators is our main priority. It is imperative that we protect our people and do not put anyone at risk.

We are working hard to set a new date for the event and will provide an update as soon as we can.

All tickets for the evening show will roll over to the new date once it has been set, however refunds are available on request.

As this is such a fast moving situation, we are assessing the situation daily and following advice from the Government and other appropriate channels.

Please see a statement below from New Zealand Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith:

“I appreciate this decision will be disappointing for everyone involved with the Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Final, but for the safety of competitors, volunteers, spectators and sponsors it’s the right thing to do.

We have plans in place that would allow us to run events during Alert Level two that strictly adhere to all Government and Ministry of Health guidelines. However, given the uncertainty around whether or not Auckland will be in level two by the weekend, postponement of the Regional Final has been the most responsible option.

I’d like to acknowledge all of our Northern competitors and in particular highlight the efforts of our volunteers, sponsors and staff as we work through these details.

As a country we have stamped out the virus before, and we are staying positive that we can do this again and continue on with our FMG Young Farmer of the Year season.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url