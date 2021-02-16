Annual Net Migration Down In 2020

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Annual net migration continued to fall steadily, down to a provisional net gain of 44,100 in the year ended December 2020, with COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions limiting migrant arrivals and departures since March, Stats NZ said today.

“Monthly net migration since March 2020 is a trickle compared with levels seen in recent years and as a result annual net migration is falling,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“Far fewer migrants arrived or left the country in 2020, compared with recent years.”

