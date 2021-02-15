Tangitu Road, Te Puna: Road Closure Due To Police Operation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Western Bay of Plenty Police continue to carry out a pre-planned operation on Tangitu Road in Te Puna.

The operation began earlier today.

As a result, a section of the road remains closed this evening.

While there is no direct threat to the community, we understand this is causing both a concern and an inconvenience for local residents and we ask for your continued patience.

Please avoid travelling to Tangitu Road at this time.

Local residents requiring assistance are ask

