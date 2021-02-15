Online Retailing Expands Into Vet Clinics Via Kiwi Website Startup Storbie

Press Release – Storbie Limited

Wellington start-up Storbie has continued its strong growth of 2020 by launching a new e-commerce solution for New Zealand vets. In 2020 Storbie saw an increase of more than 200% in new website builds compared with 2019 and posted 112% year on year revenue growth with expansion into Australia. The move by New Zealand retailers to online platforms has accelerated further since the onset of Covid-19 and Storbie’s new vet offering will make it easier for clinics to create their own online store. A second round of funding, secured mid-2020, has allowed Storbie to build this new solution while continuing their expansion into the Australian pharmacy market.

The move comes with strong support from the vet industry. Major suppliers Masterpet, Royal Canin and Hills Pet Nutrition have come on board to make their inventory available to Storbie customers alongside wholesaler and distribution partner SVS Veterinary Supplies. The New Zealand Veterinary Association have also endorsed the platform as a way for kiwi vets to sure up their business continuity heading into 2021.

“The fact is that the veterinary sector is an essential service in this country, not just for pets but for the primary sector, bio-security and food safety.” Says Kevin Bryant, CEO of NZVA. “The last 12 months have highlighted that we aren’t invulnerable. Partnering with Storbie is a key part of helping veterinarians to be more sustainable as businesses and keep operating no matter what challenges come next.”

The emphasis on businesses that serve a greater purpose than simply selling online is a core part of how Storbie selects the industries they work with. “I’m a firm believer that it’s never about pure ecommerce for these businesses.” Says Storbie CEO Shane Bartle. “We really shine when we can help kiwi businesses who are truly serving their community. Our focus is on building the tools that will create the biggest impact for these business owners. Veterinarians should be focused on consulting, diagnosing and caring for your animals, not spending hours uploading product pictures, so we automate that work for them.”

John Elstob, Director of SVS says that partnering with Storbie creates new opportunities for the industry. “They just get it. There are things that come up with pet products that are fairly unique to the industry – such as getting a 12kg bag of dog food to an owner efficiently. Storbie have gone out of their way to make these websites work for the industry.”

The first Storbie veterinary clinic website went live at the end of 2020 and many more are primed for launch over the coming weeks.

