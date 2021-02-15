Border Crossings Easier For Business At Alert Level 3

Press Release – EMA

A better system for getting people classed as essential through the borders that have been set up around the Auckland region is welcome to its members, says the EMA.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says Business Connect is ready for registration and the printing out of vehicle codes that should reduce queues at check points.

“We’ve worked on the system with Government that will enable cross border travel for those with workers that need to travel to and from Auckland,” he says.

With three positive COVID-19 cases in the South Auckland as a precaution Auckland is at Alert Level 3, and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2, until midnight on Wednesday, February 17.

Businesses inside the Auckland Alert Level Boundary can now use the Business Travel Register to get documents to allow workers who need to cross the boundary for work.

For permitted travel and special exemptions the Register will produce a Business Travel Document (BTD) for each worker, which can be used at checkpoints. This includes a QR code which allows it to be checked digitally.

For more information on COVID-19 in relation to business please see the EMA’s dedicated site covid19.ema.co.nz, call AdviceLine on 0800 300 362, or the Business Helpline on 0800 500 362.

