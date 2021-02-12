Vaccine Announcement A Milestone Towards Covid Goals

Press Release – Business NZ

The announcement that the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive and start to be administered next week is timely, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. “Prioritising border workers and their household contacts in the …

The announcement that the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive and start to be administered next week is timely, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

“Prioritising border workers and their household contacts in the first instance, followed by healthcare and essential workers, is an appropriate roll-out strategy in the New Zealand business context,” Mr Hope said.

He said the announcement provided an important milestone towards New Zealand’s goal of a Covid-free environment, and would bring a measure of certainty and confidence for the business community.

“Our largest-ever vaccine campaign will require significant planning and operational ability to achieve within the targeted period of one year.

“Business is keen to work with Government to help get high-quality science-based information into workplaces, to help people make informed decisions about being vaccinated.

“In tandem with the vaccine deployment, our border management and all MIQ facilities will need to be continually updated and improved, to safeguard the continued strength of the economy.

“In particular, our quarantine system needs to be able to allow better access – where safe – for investors, workers with specialist skills and other contributors to the economy.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url