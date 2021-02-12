New X-ray Unit Ready To Receive Patients

Press Release – Hawke’s Bay District Health Board

A new fluoroscopy machine at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, which offers a reduced radiation dose and clearer images than the previous fluoroscopy machine, will be fully operational from next week.

The replacement machine, which was unveiled last week, uses X-rays to create moving images of the body in real time. It helps to diagnose and treat conditions of the blood vessels, bones and joints as well as digestive, urinary, respiratory and reproductive systems.

Radiology Manager, Angela Fuller said staff have started training on the machine this week.

“We are excited to have this new machine,” Angela said. “It uses advanced digital technology to reduce the radiation dose for our patients and staff, and produces clearer images for diagnosis and treatment.”

The new machine was funded as part of the radiology refurbishment project, one of two Hawke’s Bay DHB redevelopment and construction projects that have been given the green light.

Construction work is currently focused on the $20.8 million upgrade to its surgical services, which includes seismic upgrades to the theatre block and boosting the number of operating theatres to eight so the DHB can increase the number of public surgeries it can undertake each year.

Construction for the radiology refurbishment project is due to start later in the year.

