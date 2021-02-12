New ADBI E-Learning Course Offers Guide To Sustainable Finance Growth In Asia

Press Release – ADB Institute

A new tuition-free, certificate-issuing ADBI E-learning course examines the rise of sustainable finance and its potential to deliver robust investment returns and greener, lower carbon post COVID-19 economies in Asia and the Pacific.

Led by the Tokyo Institute of Technology’s Kim Schumacher, Governing Sustainable Finance details the development of the sector, climate-related risks, and how they can affect investment strategy and broader corporate decision-making.

The course spotlights emerging government and industry initiatives to enhance climate-related risk management as well as the impacts environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors can have on investment performance.

It also discusses corporate disclosure of non-financial performance data and the implications of climate and other ESG-related reporting and assessment challenges.

Governing Sustainable Finance is ideal for policy makers, researchers, students, and general learners interested in better understanding sustainable finance, its growth prospects, and capacity to promote economic and climate resilience in the region.

Enhanced Course Certificates

Learners that complete this ADBI E-Learning course will earn a course completion certificate with a unique user ID to verify the certificate holder and QR code that provides information about the course.

