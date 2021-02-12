Business Scoop
Labour Market Statistics (disability): December 2020 Quarter

February 12, 2021PressRelease

Labour market statistics (disability) provides comparisons between labour market measures for disabled and non-disabled people in New Zealand. Information includes labour market participation and employment rates as well as differences in wages and salaries received.

Key facts

In the December 2020 quarter:

  • 38.7 percent of disabled people aged 15–64 years were employed, compared with 78.3 percent of non-disabled people in the same age group
  • the unemployment rate for disabled people aged 15–64 years was 11.4 percent, compared with 5.0 percent for non-disabled people.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
