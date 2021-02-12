Labour Market Statistics (disability): December 2020 Quarter

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Labour market statistics (disability) provides comparisons between labour market measures for disabled and non-disabled people in New Zealand. Information includes labour market participation and employment rates as well as differences in wages and salaries received.

Key facts

In the December 2020 quarter:

38.7 percent of disabled people aged 15–64 years were employed, compared with 78.3 percent of non-disabled people in the same age group

the unemployment rate for disabled people aged 15–64 years was 11.4 percent, compared with 5.0 percent for non-disabled people.

