COVID-19: Unions Pleased That Vaccinations To Start Soon

Press Release – Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi welcomes todays announcement from the Prime Minister that the COVID-19 vaccination program will begin in just over a weeks time. CTU President Richard Wagstaff supports the decision for people working on …The Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi welcomes todays announcement from the Prime Minister that the COVID-19 vaccination program will begin in just over a weeks time.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff supports the decision for people working on our borders to be at the front of the line for vaccination. “Starting with border workers and then their families makes logical sense. These are the members of our team of 5 million who are daily working in environments where they could be exposed to COVID-19.”

“The vaccination program needs to provide people with all the information they need to want to be vaccinated. Vaccination is a form of collective action, it works when everyone, or as many as possible, do it.”

“The union movement will be working with our members in workplaces to educate and empower everyone to take up the COVID-19 vaccine,” Wagstaff said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url