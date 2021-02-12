Construction Kicks Off At $40 Million Wellington Waterfront Development

Press Release – Willis Bond

Construction has kicked off at Site 9, one of the last major commercial development sites on Wellington’s waterfront.

The four-level, 3,900 square metre premium office building will be base-isolated, and Bell Gully has secured tenure for the top two floors of the building. The ground floor will feature retail, hospitality and lobby space.

Located at 15 Customhouse Quay, the premium commercial development will be built by LT McGuinness, ready for occupation in mid-2022.

Designed by Athfield Architects Limited with structural design by Dunning Thornton Consultants, the building is designed to withstand a 1-in-1,000-year earthquake. Conventionally built commercial buildings are generally designed to withstand 1-in-100-year seismic events.

Mark McGuinness, Willis Bond’s managing director, is excited to welcome Bell Gully on board as Site 9’s anchor tenant.

“Bell Gully is one of the country’s most respected law firms and we are confident the building’s superior resilience, waterfront location and outstanding design will serve them well now and in the future.”

Site 9 will be Willis Bond’s seventh major development on Wellington’s waterfront.

“We started this journey 22 years ago in 1999, when we purchased the failed Queens Wharf retail centre and developed it into a successful mixed-use building,” says McGuinness.

“We then went on to redevelop the Free Ambulance Building, the Odlins Building and Shed 22, now home to the NZX and Macs Brew Bar respectively in the Taranaki Wharf area. That was followed by the award-winning Clyde Quay Wharf Apartments and PwC Centre developments.

“It’s been a fascinating and rewarding journey. Like all Wellingtonians, we are passionate about the waterfront and we are proud to play a part in helping make it the special and much-loved place it’s become.”

The two 900 square metre office floors on levels one and two can be leased together, separately, or sub-divided. They can also include co-working options as well as end-of-trip facilities. The three ground floor retail spaces front onto the waterfront promenade and are suitable for retail, hospitality or service uses.

“We are also seeking expressions of interest in the two remaining office floors and the three ground floor retail spaces,” notes McGuinness.

Last year Willis Bond broke ground on the $140 million Victoria Lane Apartments project, providing close to 300 jobs and a boost to Wellington’s construction sector and wider economy.

Site 9 and Victoria Lane construction will run simultaneously, rejuvenating the city centre with premium commercial and residential options for Wellingtonians.

“As a longstanding Wellingtonian myself, it’s rewarding to see Willis Bond contributing to the development of Wellington’s central city for future generations to enjoy,” concludes McGuinness.

