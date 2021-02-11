New Zealand’s Digital Growth During COVID-19 Is A Major Opportunity For Small Businesses

Press Release – Delaney and Co

As we near the end of the financial year, many Kiwi business owners are reflecting on the unprecedented situation we have experienced in the last 12 months during COVID-19.

While it has undoubtedly been very tough in many ways, the start of a new financial year is a chance to re-evaluate all aspects of a business, and this year, many may find there are changes to be made as we find ourselves in uncharted territory and a new business landscape.

One of the biggest positive changes for business in New Zealand brought about by the pandemic has been the rapid increase in digital technology advancements. Reports indicate years of tech growth happened in a matter of weeks, as solutions to help businesses run remotely were implemented, and remote interactions became the norm. This has also meant it’s become even easier for businesses to use remote support services and virtual assistants, both of which have major advantages in the current climate.

Irene Bennetts, CEO of award-winning business support service Admin Army, says outsourcing is likely to be the way of the future, and the rapid advancement of technology means even smoother and more efficient interaction between her team of experts and the businesses they look after.

“With digital technology and the uptake of cloud-based software increasing hugely, it has never been a better time to consider outsourcing business administration to people who can offer not only in-depth expertise across all areas, but a seamless and extremely minimal onboarding process too,” she said.

“Business owners need to be as freed up as possible to focus on their productivity in what are still fairly uncertain times. Using a remote business support service means the most efficient and effective use of the time and money spent on administration, and with technology growth we are placed at the leading edge in terms of our offerings and ability to interact as effortlessly as possible with business owners”.

Admin Army uses cloud-based software to streamline workflows and take care of all accounting, payroll, bookkeeping and administration, as well as providing a virtual assistant service where trained and dedicated staff are allocated to a business and can take care of “pretty much anything you need to get done”, Irene says.

“We work in the cloud, so wherever your business operates, we’ll be right there where you need us,” she says.

Removing the need for businesses to employ dedicated admin staff (who are unlikely to have the level of expertise across all areas compared with a team of specialists) also frees up businesses to make higher value hires, she says.

“The technology and the set-up exists for a better model of business administration, and digital growth in recent months has cemented and refined that even more, with no signs of slowing down. We believe working this way will help Kiwi businesses not only survive, but thrive – which is of economic benefit to us all as a society”.

