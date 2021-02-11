More Money To Hire People Gives Business A Boost

Press Release – EMA

More money to hire people will help its SME business members get back on track after COVID-19, says the EMA. “The expansion of the Governments Flexi-wage initiative is great news and will give businesses a confidence boost and those out of work more …

More money to hire people will help its SME business members get back on track after COVID-19, says the EMA.

“The expansion of the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative is great news and will give businesses a confidence boost and those out of work more options,” says Chief Executive Brett O’Riley.

Businesses can now receive an average of $7,500 per employee, which will help them take on new workers as they regenerate.

“Coupled with the fact that it will provide more opportunities for all of our 40,000 unemployed people to get back into work this is a win-win,” says Mr O’Riley.

He says it is also pleasing to see the self-employed being supported – through $30m in ring-fenced funding – and those out of work wanting to start their own business.

“It’s also great that Flexi-wage can be used to help with training or in-work support for a new employee,” he says.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) leads the programme and will begin taking applications for the expanded programme on Monday, February 15.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url