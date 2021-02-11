Hundreds Vote Outstanding Debt Market Performers – Chapman Tripp New Zealand Law Firm Of The Year

Press Release – Chapman Tripp

KangaNews received votes from hundreds of those involved in the Australian and New Zealand debt markets keen to recognise the achievements of 2020’s most outstanding performers. Chapman Tripp has been named New Zealand Law Firm of the Year for the fifth consecutive year.

The firm advised on several significant bond issuances over the year, including New Zealand’s first sustainability bond of 2020 during the national pandemic lockdown – Kāinga Ora’s 20 year inflation-linked wellbeing bond (also a Kanganews prize winner as innovative deal of the year).

Incoming Chief Executive Partner, Pip England said, “We are thrilled to be recognised for our expertise in this market. The awards we win are testament to the firm’s continued path of success and the calibre and dedication of our people to provide our clients with excellent results.”

Chapman Tripp partner Luke Ford, who led the legal team advising Kāinga Ora on their inflation-linked wellbeing bond, also assisted Mercury on their $200m NZX-listed green bond during the second Auckland lockdown, followed shortly afterwards by Oceania Healthcare’s inaugural $125m NZX-listed bond.

The firm also assisted on Ryman Healthcare’s first NZX-listed bond, same class NZX-listed offers by Chorus and Wellington International Airport, and a range of wholesale offers including over $2.5b of Kauri bonds issued by highly-rated supranational, semi-government and agency issuers.

Chapman Tripp’s debt market experts noted that COVID-19 provided several challenges but markets bounced back strongly in the second half of the year, given the low interest rate environment.

“We have observed continuing growth and interest by New Zealand corporates, start-ups, charities and government departments in the bond market as a source of funding, in particular the increasing momentum in the green, social and sustainability bond space” comments Ford.

Since their inception at the end of 2007, the KangaNews Awards have been based purely on the votes of market participants. KangaNews does not employ an awards committee or ask for awards pitches. Instead, it conducts thorough and intensive polling.

