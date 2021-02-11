Coast To Coast And Buller Marathon Affecting Traffic This Weekend On State Highways

Press Release – NZTA

Two sporting events this weekend, one linking the West Coast and Canterbury, the other in Buller District, will cause some traffic delays and require road users to plan ahead, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Coast to Coast multi-sport traverse of the South Island

The Coast to Coast multi-sport race affects the area from Kumara Junction (near the start point) along SH73 onto Jacksons from tomorrow.

This part of the road is used in the first cycle leg of the race, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

SH73 Kumara Junction to Jacksons will be closed to traffic from 6 am to 9 am tomorrow/Friday, 12 February and again on Saturday, 13 February, 5 am to 8 am.

The detour route, the Lake Brunner Road, goes between Jacksons via Moana and Stillwater to State Highway 7 and Greymouth.

People can also expect delays on SH6 at the start of the race around Kumara Junction, the highway linking Hokitika and Greymouth.

People are also encouraged to take care around cyclists on the race from the Waimakariri River to the finish line at Christchurch’s Pier on New Brighton Beach.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/329372

Buller Gorge Marathon

The Buller Marathon gets underway on Saturday morning, 13 February.

SH6 will be closed from 8 am to 10 am between Inangahua Junction and the Westport Crossroads for the runners’ safety.

“We ask that all road users take care around runners and their support crews,” says Ms Forrester.

https://www.bullergorgemarathon.co.nz/

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/329696

