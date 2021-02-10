Writing Studio’s Ambitious Goal To Become The World’s Largest Content Writing Company

Press Release – Writing Studio

Writing Studio provides content writing services, such as blog posts, articles, press releases, white papers, and ebooks, to help companies drive organic traffic, build a robust online presence, and increase their bottom line. While the company …Writing Studio provides content writing services, such as blog posts, articles, press releases, white papers, and ebooks, to help companies drive organic traffic, build a robust online presence, and increase their bottom line.

While the company is New Zealand-based, 90% of its clients are abroad (in 15 countries), including the US, Canada, UK, Israel, and Denmark. The company is 100% remote, with most of its employees located in New Zealand.

Officially launched in early 2019, Writing Studio started as a small freelance health writing business but expanded into a full-fledged content writing company with over 30 writers and a clear vision of becoming the world’s largest content writing provider for a diverse range of industries. Things are looking good with a 255% growth rate in its second financial year and 5/5 star average reviews.

“There is a huge demand for good quality content, particularly for ‘SEO-friendly’ content that helps companies attract the right kind of traffic to their website from Google searches,” says the founder of Writing Studio, Philip Ghezelbash.

With an increasing number of people preferring the freedom of remote work, Writing Studio’s business model provides flexibility for its employees, enabling them to work from home, in cafes, or at co-working spaces.

More content writers than ever before are looking for flexible work that enables them to gain real experience, utilise their credentials, and put their expertise into action. And for clients, there’s nothing more appealing than a fully managed content writing service that allows them to scale their content marketing with speed, efficiency, and without compromising quality.

About Writing Studio

Writing Studio is a content writing company that provides a variety of content writing services for over 500 companies in 15 countries. It was launched April 01, 2019, and continues to grow both in New Zealand and abroad.

For more about Writing Studio, visit: Writingstudio.com

