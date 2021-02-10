Watch Out For Romance Scams This Valentine’s Day – Information From NortonLifeLock

Press Release – NortonLifeLock

What is a romance scam?

A romance scam, also known as an online dating scam, is when a person is tricked into believing they’re in a romantic relationship with someone they met online. In fact, their “other half” is a cybercriminal using a fake identity to gain enough of their victim’s trust to ask — or blackmail — them for money.

Often, the advances start on dating sites or apps. But they’ve increasingly begun on social media, too.

Warning signs: Lies romance scammers tell

They’re far, far away Their profile seems too good to be true The relationship moves fast They break promises to visit They claim they need money They ask for specific payment methods

10 tips to avoid romance scammers and protect yourself

Be aware of the warning signs Evaluate your online presence Approach online relationships slowly Set up a phone or video chat early Don’t send compromising pictures Do your own snooping, like a reverse image search Never pay someone you haven’t met, especially someone online If they ask for help, refer them elsewhere Ask someone you trust for a second opinion Stop communicating and report the incident

