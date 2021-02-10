Giftbox Boutique Offer Free Gifts With Valentines Purchases

Press Release – Giftbox Boutique

Giftbox Boutique want to make your Valentine’s Day Gifts extra special. The online gift retailer is offering four free gifts, available upon purchase of a Valentine’s Day gift set.

These extra goodies, valued at up to $25, come with any purchase of a gift set from Ashley & Co, ECOYA, Linden Leaves and Triumph & Disaster.

“These are such amazing New Zealand brands”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray. “We are excited to give our customers something a little extra this Valentine’s Day”.

Free gifts include Ashley & Co lip punch, ECOYA guava & lychee sorbet candle, Linden & Leaves hand cream, and a Triumph & Disaster refillable lighter.

Giftbox Boutique has a wide range of gift sets for Valentine’s Day from food and beverage hampers to luxury fragrance and skincare products. Their wide range allows customers to better curate their gift to suit their partner’s tastes.

From craft beer sets, to homeware hampers and pamper packs, Giftbox Boutiques extensive selections allows you to find a gift which will make the recipient feel special.

“It’s a bit more original than the traditional bunch of roses”, jokes Gray. “Our goal is to transform gift-giving, with quality curated goods, beautifully packaged and delivered direct to the lucky Valentines’ door”.

Although Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year (a day which couriers do not deliver), you can still purchase a belated Valentine’s gift through their website.

Giftbox Boutique is largest and most trusted gift hamper company in New Zealand and has a 5-star Trustpilot rating based on over 4,000 reviews.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url