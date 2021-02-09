Rimini Street Now An Approved Supplier On New Zealand Government Marketplace

Press Release – Rimini Street

Agreement with New Zealand Government facilitates easier access to Rimini Street’s support service alternatives for Oracle, SAP and Salesforce enterprise software

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has become an approved supplier on the New Zealand Government Marketplace through a Collaborative Marketplace Agreement (CMA). As an approved supplier on Marketplace, Rimini Street has completed the open primary procurement process so agencies can now more easily procure the Company’s services and do not need to spend the time and effort to negotiate their own contract terms or pricing.

While Rimini Street already works with a number of government agencies in New Zealand, including the University of Auckland, the new agreement has the potential to generate significant additional savings on enterprise software support for New Zealand’s government agencies at all levels, from local to central and including universities and schools. The agreement can be accessed online by agencies at www.marketplace.govt.nz. These agencies will now have greater access to Rimini Street’s services including the provision of support and maintenance for Oracle, SAP and Salesforce enterprise software implementations.

Last year, Rimini Street signed a Whole-Of-Government volume sourcing agreement with the Australian Government and has since added more than 10 agencies through the agreement.

All Rimini Street clients, whether private or public organizations, benefit from the Company’s flexible, premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. Clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer, backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system. Rimini Street also guarantees support for a client’s current enterprise software system for a minimum of 15 additional years from the time that they switch to Rimini Street.

“The Collaborative Marketplace Agreement ensures that agencies across New Zealand are now able to easily source Rimini Street’s more affordable and higher quality alternatives for their Oracle, SAP and Salesforce enterprise software maintenance needs,” said Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Rimini Street. “This new agreement will provide more choice for New Zealand government agencies by enabling a more streamlined procurement process for critical enterprise software services, while also helping them optimize their IT spend.”

