Overnight Closures On Northern Motorway For Maintenance

Press Release – NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that maintenance work is scheduled for several nights on the Northern Motorway (SH1) between Silverdale and Puhoi starting Sunday, 14 February. The southbound lanes will be closed for five nights from Sunday, 14 …

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that maintenance work is scheduled for several nights on the Northern Motorway (SH1) between Silverdale and Puhoi starting Sunday, 14 February.

The southbound lanes will be closed for five nights from Sunday, 14 February to Thursday, 18 February. Maintenance crews will be replacing the expansion joints at the Orewa River Bridge.

The northbound lanes will be closed for one night on Thursday, 18 February to allow maintenance work in the northbound Johnstones Hill tunnel.

On all nights, the work will be carried out between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am when there are reduced traffic volumes and to minimise disruption to road users, says Waka Kotahi Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

There will be a signposted detour via the Hibiscus Coast Highway (previously known as SH17) between the Silverdale interchange and Puhoi. This will add approximately 15 minutes to journeys.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys.

“Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding as this essential work to keep Auckland’s motorway network safe and resilient for all road users is completed,” says Andrea Williamson.

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url