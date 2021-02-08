Oranga Tamariki Chairman Matthew Tukaki’s Attacks On Simon Bridges And Others Warrant Resignation

Press Release – Taxpayers’ Union

The social media attacks on Simon Bridges by the Chairman of Oranga Tamariki’s new Advisory Board is bizarre, unbecoming, and warrant resignation, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Since being coming Chair of the group – ironically tasked with fixing the Ministry’s relationships, its professional social work practices, and its organisational culture – Matthew Tukaki has gone onto make a series of Donald Trump-style social media attacks. He labeled the former leader of the Opposition a ‘bonehead’, ‘whackhead’, and has alleged a former NZ First MP is a misogynist.

“It is difficult to imagine more ill-judged public comments by the man tasked with improving the professionalism and culture at Oranga Tamariki,” says Jordan Williams, a Taxpayers’ Union spokesman.

“New Zealand has a long history of an impartial public service. This sort of behaviour would get a low level official fired. It is a clear violation of the Public Service Commission’s Code of Ethics.”

“Not only does this reflect poorly on Oranga Tamariki, it does a huge disservice to Mr Tukaki’s respected colleagues who also serve on the board including Dame Naida Glavish, Shannon Pakura and Sir Mark Solomon.”

“Mr Tukaki is a Ministerial appointee, and it is difficult to see how the Minister could possibly defend this behaviour. The best thing to happen would be for Mr Tukaki to have the good grace to apologise to those he has attacked, and resign.”

