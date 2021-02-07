2 Cases Of COVID-19; Update On Border-related Case

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are two cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday. There are no new cases in the community. In addition, we are providing an update about the border-related Hamilton case we reported yesterday. New border …

There are two cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday.

There are no new cases in the community.

In addition, we are providing an update about the border-related Hamilton case we reported yesterday.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 2 Feb Zambia United Arab Emirates Around day 3/routine testing *See below 4 Feb United Arab Emirates Around day 0/routine testing Auckland

*This managed isolation guest was transferred to hospital in Auckland due to a non COVID-19 related condition. The person’s routine managed isolation test returned a positive result while they were in hospital. Local health officials report COVID-19 infection and prevention protocols were in place and followed to ensure the safety of health care workers and the public. Health services are readily available for all managed isolation guests to ensure their health needs are met, and protocols are in place to manage the welfare and safety of staff and the public. The public can be assured hospitals are safe to visit.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 66. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,964.

The total number of tests processed by our laboratories to date is 1,560,312.

On Saturday, 4,044 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,005 tests processed.

Border-related Hamilton case update

High CT counts and serology results for the border-related Hamilton case reported yesterday indicates the case is most likely historical and not infectious. Whole genomic sequencing results have been inconclusive and will be rerun.

The public health risk is still considered to be low.

Managed isolation at Pullman Hotel

The final 60 returnees at the Pullman Managed Isolation Facility have completed health checks and are being released today.

The facility is not taking any new returnees and will undergo a deep clean as per infection prevention and control protocols.

The returnees are required to further isolate at home for five days and return a negative test on day 5 after leaving the managed isolation facility. The returnees are required to wear a mask when departing the facility or going for their day 5 test. During this period they will be contacted daily by health professionals for health and wellbeing check-ups. If they become symptomatic following their departure from the facility they are advised to call Healthline immediately.

These interim measures will be in place while a previously announced review is undertaken into how transmission occurred in the Pullman Managed Isolation Facility and the emerging evidence of COVID variant.

We are continuously reviewing the managed isolation and quarantine system and our border settings. These are our first line of defence to minimise COVID-19 entering New Zealand communities.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,557,477 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 172,847,125 and users have created 7,073,374 manual diary entries.

Since midday yesterday New Zealanders have scanned 548,317 times. The seven-day rolling average number of scans is 935,006.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url