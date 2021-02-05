Wellington’s Jervois Quay – Two Southbound Lanes Open This Morning – But Expect Some Delays

Press Release – Wellington City Council

Further temporary works on the sinkhole in Wellington’s Jervois Quay have been successfully completed and two of three southbound lanes are now open in time for this morning’s commuter rush hour.

Motorists should expect some delays due to the continuing temporary closure of one lane and a temporary 30kmh speed limit in the vicinity.

Overnight Wellington Water and its contractors worked to carry out further temporary repairs to the sinkhole area which formed under Jervois Quay at the Hunter Street intersection earlier this week. The sinkhole was caused by a break in a stormwater pipe deep beneath the road which through the ebb and flow of the tide washed away the road base above the pipe.

On engineers’ advice, further work was done overnight to conduct a CCTV inspection of the damaged pipe and to further shore up the sinkhole to reduce the risk to road users from any further collapse.

A full repair of the pipe will still need to be carried out. The pipe was due for renewal within the next 10 years and this will now be accelerated to take place within the next six months. We will keep the public informed of when this full repair is likely to take place.

