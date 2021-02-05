Pūhoi Road Closure To Enable Finishing Works At Arawhiti Ki Pūhoi Viaduct

Press Release – NX2 Group

NX2 advises people travelling through the Pūhoi area that it will be carrying out finishing works on the Arawhiti ki Pūhoi viaduct across Pūhoi Road.

For safety reasons and to minimise the disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out at night. A small section of Pūhoi Road will be closed for five nights, on Sunday 14 February to Thursday 18 February between 9:30pm to 4:00am. Signposted detours and traffic management will be in place.

As the detours will add a considerable amount of time to journeys, NX2 encourages road users to plan their travel for outside the closure hours, where possible. The dates are weather dependent and may be postponed if necessary.

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience caused during the closure and thanks road users for their understanding while this important work is completed.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.

