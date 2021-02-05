Exciting New Zealand-Based Freelance Website Answers Roaring Freelance Economy

Press Release – SkillConnect

SkillConnect connects businesses and freelancers in an erupting remote work environment

New Zealand, (February 5, 2021) — SkillConnect is an exciting new freelance website that was created to answer the incredible demand for remote work opportunities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the website is operated in New Zealand, it presents businesses and freelancers with an opportunity to work with each other from virtually anywhere around the world. Account registration is free for both businesses and freelancers.

Officially launched in late 2020, SkillConnect was built from the ground-up as an innovative freelancer platform that is easy to use for both businesses and freelancers.

The site actively evolves and adapts to changes in demand, services, and feedback from its users. As the site continues to grow, more features will be added to better serve its users.

The hiring process for a freelancer is notably simple, and can be broken down into four steps:

Post a job or project Connect with freelancers Chat and share files Pay only after the project is completed or upon mutual agreement

With the demand for freelance work on the rise, SkillConnect seeks to supply the demand for freelancers, both in New Zealand and abroad, “More people than ever are looking for opportunities to use their skills to make money online,” says the founder of SkillConnect, Sathya Parlapothula.

“There is also a huge demand for freelance work, particularly from small businesses who want more economical options to hiring full-time employees. The fit and the opportunity were both there to make this successful,” Sathya Parlapothula says.

About SkillConnect

SkillConnect is a New Zealand-based online freelancing site that connects businesses and freelancers all around the world. It was launched in November 2020 and continues to see a growing number of registered freelancers and businesses.

For more about SkillConnect, visit:

www.skillconnect.co.nz

