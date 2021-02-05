Business Scoop
Changes To Overnight Maintenance Closure Of Northern Motorway

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there are changes to the planned overnight closure of the Northern Motorway (SH1) on Sunday, 7 February. A full closure was originally planned, but now the southbound lanes will remain open. The northbound …

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there are changes to the planned overnight closure of the Northern Motorway (SH1) on Sunday, 7 February.

A full closure was originally planned, but now the southbound lanes will remain open.

The northbound lanes of the motorway will be closed between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale from 10:00PM until 5:00AM. The Oteha Valley Road on ramp will close at 9:00PM. A detour via the Dairy Flat Highway will be signposted, says Waka Kotahi Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

The motorway service area and petrol station will be closed.

The closure will allow scheduled maintenance, but the planned removal of the electronic gantry at Dairy Flat will not go ahead.

“The closure of the northbound lanes will happen overnight to minimise disruption for motorists. We urge motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

