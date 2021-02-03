Wellington’s Jervois Quay (southbound) Will Be Down To One Lane During Tomorrow (Thursday) Morning’s Rush Hour

Press Release – Wellington City Council

Commuters are warned to expect significant delays during tomorrow’s morning rush hour due to the closure of two southbound lanes on Wellington’s Jervois Quay following the appearance of a sinkhole today.

Jervois Quay will be down to one southbound lane in the vicinity of Queens Wharf and the Hunter Street intersection. Repair crews have started work today to fix a broken stormwater main, about 2 metres below the road, however it will take some time to excavate the necessary hole and work will continue tomorrow.

Motorists are urged to avoid heading southbound on the waterfront quays tomorrow and instead take alternative routes if they want do not want to face delays.

