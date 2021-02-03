Kāpiti Needs Clearer Communication On Kāpiti Gateway Project

Press Release – Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Kāpiti Chamber survey results indicate divided member support, with clearer communication needed around the proposed Kāpiti Gateway Project.

A Chamber membership survey in late 2020, found that although 69.25% believe Kāpiti Island needs a Visitors Centre, 41.54% said there hasn’t been enough information about the proposed Kāpiti Gateway Project provided to the community.

Monique Leith, Co- Chair of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce, says despite 84.6% of Members being familiar with the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s (KCDC) Long-term Plan (LTP) and Gateway-approved budget spend of $2.05 million spread over 4 years, only 52.3% were supportive of this spend.

“Nearly half, 49.2%, of respondents do not feel their business will be enhanced or strengthened in some way by the project, compared with 29.3% who felt it would be and 21.5% being unsure.

“We recognise there is some member support for the Gateway project at 58.46%, however 35.38% don’t support the project and 6.5% are unsure. We believe there is some confusion and encourage KCDC to engage with all concerned stakeholders consistently and with clarity.

“We have also spoken to Chamber members who are deeply concerned by the impacts the project may have on their business. Meaningful community consultation and clearer communication is urgently needed to allow improved understanding and issue resolution. We believe it’s important that the project is assessed carefully by KCDC, in close consultation with the community to consider the best option for the centre, that it’s fit for purpose, and to ensure good use of ratepayers money in this current climate,” says Monique Leith.

The Government’s partial funding for the Kāpiti Gateway project comes from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) and will cover nearly half of the $4.5million needed. KCDC is currently reviewing the LTP and the business case for the Gateway Project. Councillors are set to make a decision on whether the Gateway Centre goes ahead in late February 2021.

The survey results will be released to Chamber Membership this week.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

