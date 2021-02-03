Free ‘start Your Own Business’ Two-week Workshop At Te Rauparaha Arena

Press Release – Porirua City Council

Keen to turn what you love doing into a business, and be your own boss? Register for the free two-week workshop hosted by the PopUp Business School Aotearoa from 22 February to 5 March at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

You’ll be trained up on the essentials such as starting a business for free, building a great-looking free website, and successful networking. There will be eight days of learning on-site, and two days online via live zoom webinars.

Kiwi business coach and course organiser Tony Henderson-Newport says there have been more than 800 graduates from the workshop since it began in 2017 and they have established businesses in a huge range of industries.

“It doesn’t matter if your passion is baking cakes, flying drones, dog walking, or supporting the community – we can show you how to make money doing it,” he says.

“It’s inspiring to see the excitement grow in attendees as their business comes to life.”

Previous participant Paula Mac Ewan only has positive things to say about her experience with the PopUp Business School.

“The 10 days changed my life and gave me the focus and drive to achieve my dreams, with ongoing support systems after the fact,” she says.

Esther Hutton, who completed the workshop in 2017, says the benefits of doing the course have been huge for her and her family.

“I went from being on a benefit to working for myself and having a life where I work to live not live to work!”

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the course will be fantastic for people in the Porirua community who want to turn their idea into a thriving business.

“This workshop will give people a real head-start, plus the confidence and tools they need to get their businesses off the ground,” she says.

The workshop is sponsored by Porirua City Council, WellingtonNZ and the Ministry of Social Development, and registrations are essential, so get in quick to secure your spot by visiting www.eventbrite.co.nz and searching for PopUp Business School Porirua.

