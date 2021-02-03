Eagle Protect’s New US COO To Maximise Responsible PPE Growth

Press Release – Eagle Protect

The US branch of Eagle Protect™ is excited to welcome their new US based chief operating officer (COO), Aaron French. With years of experience in operations and supply chain management, within the largest food producers and retailers in the US, Aaron brings to Eagle his passion for sustainability, together with company growth initiatives.

“I’m very excited to be working in a high growth company that also has such a strong impact focus with a triple bottom line. Eagle’s potential for rapid growth is phenomenal, and I will be implementing strategies and efficiencies to turbo-charge this trend.”

Eagle Protect, with branches in NZ and US, is the world’s only glove and clothing supplier to gain the prestigious B Corp™ certification, and to focus on reducing their customers environmental and societal impact, through the supply of high-quality and third-party tested products, via a transparent supply chain.

Eagle’s rapid growth during the last 12 months meant a US based COO was necessary to maximise this continued trajectory. Prior to this, operations of the Eagle Group (NZ and US) have been led by Christchurch based Gareth Brooks, who will now work closely alongside French. Brooks will add the focus of global finances and investor relations to his current role.

With the Covid-19 related global demand for gloves continuing to outweigh supply, prices (including freight and distribution) have increased to unprecedented levels. Eagle has continued to ensure product supply for their customers, and with Brooks’ and French’s direction, will continue and improve on supply chain efficiencies. My supply chain experience with other rapidly growing US companies, with a simultaneous focus on sustainability, is the perfect background to leverage Eagle’s growth, observed French.

Eagle’s CEO, Steve Ardagh comments, Aaron’s operational, strategic and growth experience was a standout for us in the US” which included past positions at Albertson-Safeway and Revolution Foods in addition to Blue Apron.

