Business Scoop
Network

Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

February 2, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. …

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today.

There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. Nationally, the monthly number of home transfers rose 40 percent in December 2020 to 19,224, including the 53 percent increase in Auckland, and a 48 percent rise in Canterbury.

Property transfers often involve a sale, but also include marriage settlements, and boundary or trustee changes that don’t involve a direct sale or purchase.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: