Strahan Wallis To Become CEO Of Clemenger Group New Zealand

Clemenger Group has announced that Strahan Wallis will become CEO of Clemenger Group New Zealand.

Wallis will return to New Zealand in March, following a successful stint as Managing Director of Porter Novelli Los Angeles and Executive Vice President, Global Reputation Management.

The move follows current CEO, Jim Gall’s return to Australia as CEO of Clemenger BBDO Melbourne Group in April last year. Gall will remain Chairman of Clemenger Group New Zealand.

“We’re delighted to have someone with the executive experience and global reputation of Strahan returning home to head up our diverse and dynamic business in New Zealand,” said Gall.

“Strahan is a highly respected marketing and communications professional who remains well-connected within the New Zealand business community. His record of cohesively leading teams and growing businesses in times of considerable change have been exceptional,” he added.

In three and a half years, Wallis has grown the Porter Novelli business in Los Angeles more than three-fold, winning a host of awards and advising large clients in the global food, agriculture, health and entertainment sectors. He also co-led the development of the agency’s global product and innovation system which has seen considerable growth.

“It’s a privilege to be asked to re-join the Clemenger Group and I’m excited to return as its CEO, said Strahan Wallis.

“Having worked in both Europe and the US in global environments, I know Clemenger agencies are second to none anywhere in the world when it comes to the talent, the work and the exceptional clients they serve. I am thrilled to be returning to lead a company I respect and admire so much.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is an exceptionally special and unique place so it’s even sweeter to return to the people, whanau, places and environment this country and this company offers,” he said.

