Packaging Forum Litter Reduction Project Funding Up For Grabs

Press Release – The Packaging Forum

The countrys biggest packaging industry organisation is offering funding for projects which aim to reduce litter in New Zealand. The Packaging Forum opened its first grant funding application round of 2021 today (1 February), to run for the …

The country’s biggest packaging industry organisation is offering funding for projects which aim to reduce litter in New Zealand.

The Packaging Forum opened its first grant funding application round of 2021 today (1 February), to run for the month. Councils, recyclers, community groups and other organisations which have projects aimed at litter reduction are encouraged to apply for up to $10,000.

The Forum’s CEO Rob Lanford says the grants are funded through voluntary levies paid by members. “The Packaging Forum and our members are dedicated to reducing packaging waste in New Zealand, and this is just one of the ways we achieve this.”

The Forum has helped fund a number of litter reduction projects in the past, such as public place recycling and rubbish bins at health centres, sports clubs and tourist attractions, he says.

“We also have a Recycling and Litter Advisory Group which works to increase access to public place recycling and change public behaviour in regard to recycling and litter,” Rob says.

This group partners with data collectors to better understand the litter problem and allocates funding for projects which increase access to public place recycling and rubbish facilities. It also funds education and behaviour change projects, and works with partners to help get the right messages to the right people, Rob says.

Those interested in applying for a grant for their litter reduction project, or wanting to find out more, are encouraged to visit www.packagingforum.org.nz/grants

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url