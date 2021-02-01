NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR SILVER FERN FARMS CO-OP BOARD DIRECTORS

Press Release – Silver Fern Farms

Dunedin 1 February 2021: Nominations are now open for two farmer-elected Board positions on the Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Board.

Directors Fiona Hancox and Rob Hewett retire by rotation at the Co-operative’s 2021 Annual Meeting.

Rob Hewett has advised he will seek re-election, and Fiona Hancox will be standing down.

Nominations close on Friday 26 February 2021 at 12 noon.

The result of any election will be made public prior to the 2020 Annual Meeting, which will be held in Dunedin on 29 April 2021. The record date for voting will be 29 March 2021.

Director nomination forms are available via email: clark.taylor@silverfernfarms.co.nz

