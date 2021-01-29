Avondale Town Centre Set For Safety Improvements

Press Release – Auckland Transport

The Avondale Town Centre is set to become a safer destination to visit, shop and work with construction about to start on a new concrete footpath, street lighting and bicycle parking. Auckland Transport (AT) is upgrading the town centre footpath …

The Avondale Town Centre is set to become a safer destination to visit, shop and work – with construction about to start on a new concrete footpath, street lighting and bicycle parking.

Auckland Transport (AT) is upgrading the town centre footpath in stages, starting with construction of the first half of the upgrade from next week – due for completion by mid-March.

The work, estimated to cost $720,000, involves removing and replacing the slippery pavers with a safer, concrete surface, as well as upgrading the bike parking.

Auckland Transport and the Whau Local Board are co-funding the upgrades, with the upgrade originally scheduled to take place in 2019 – but was delayed due to the Covid-19 Emergency Budget.

Whau Local Board Chair Kay Thomas says the upgrades will make a massive difference.

“We’re really pleased the slippery pavers will be gone. There have been far too many injuries and near-misses in the town centre. As soon as there’s any water on the pavers they become a hazard, so by removing and replacing them with a concrete surface we’ll have a better town centre for everyone. To get new bike racks and upgraded lighting all adds to great overall improvements.”

Avondale Business Association Chairperson Marcus Amosa says the changes are part of a longer-term investment into the Avondale Town Centre area.

“Avondale is a unique place. It’s close to the city centre, has impressive public transport connections and has a thriving and vibrant local community. Avondale Town Centre has long been overlooked and by getting the pavers and lighting sorted, we’re seeing the first steps into a wider investment with Panuku, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, and private developers doing their part to support the regeneration work.”

Panuku Development Auckland, Auckland Council’s urban regeneration agency, is leading the revitalisation of Avondale over the next 15 years. The future Avondale will be a place where locals can meet in the enhanced town square, or in the purpose-built community facility.

Panuku is taking a well-planned approach – meaning there will be plenty of quality housing options at varying price-points, improved walking connections from the rail station to the town centre and a thriving local economy.

Auckland Transport and Panuku continue to work closely together for the benefit of the local community, and to deliver on Avondale’s regeneration programme.

For more information on the upgrade click here.

To watch a video about the project click here.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url