Green Party Delivers On Reducing Transport Emissions

The Green Party is already delivering on its commitment for cleaner, climate-friendly transport through our Cooperation Agreement with the Government.

“In our Cooperation Agreement we made reducing pollution from transport a priority, and the announcement today by the Government shows that being put into action,” Transport Spokesperson Julie Anne Genter says.

“I am proud to have led the work for the Clean Car Standard last term as the Green Associate Transport Minister, and to now see it implemented on its original timeframe.

“Today, the Government has announced a host of measures we have pushed for to decarbonise public transport, mandate biofuels, and introduce a clean car standard.

“The announcements today are an important move in the right direction, and will increase the supply of efficient new and used vehicles into New Zealand.

“Of course, cleaner cars and trucks aren’t the only answer: to tackle climate change and create liveable towns and cities, much more will need to be done to step up the delivery of game-changing public transport, rapid regional rail services and streets that are fantastic for walking and cycling.

“We all need to work together to ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids. Our work with the Government to introduce these changes is an example of collaboration that we must keep building on.

“We can and we need to go further, faster.”

