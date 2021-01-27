Press Release – Thycotic

Thycotic Delivers New “Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management” eBook To Help Companies Prevent Privileged Access Abuse

Secret Server Update Makes Privileged Access Management Easier Than Ever Before

Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 12,500 organisations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the availability of its new ebook, “Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management” and announced the latest release of its award-winning PAM solution, Secret Server.

Published in conjunction with CyberEdge Group, the new ebook addresses one of the most important cybersecurity vulnerabilities of any organisation: endpoints such as desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices running Windows, Linux, macOS, or Unix operating systems.

According to the ebook, endpoints represent fertile ground for attacks because, more often than not, their users, applications, and services have elevated privileges that give cyber criminals an easy on-ramp to the inner workings within your organisation. Because of this, the guide explains how organisations can protect themselves with a cyber security strategy of “least privilege” that limits access to only the functionality each user, application, and service needs to do its job. Implementing EPM with automated tools that enforce least privilege without impacting user productivity ensures that if malware or a cybercriminal gains a foothold in your network, the threat’s lateral movement will be limited, and the breach contained.

Thycotic’s “Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management” (EPM) ebook:

Explores endpoint application control and how least privilege should be applied to applications and services

Shows how to Integrate EPM into your existing IT Security ecosystem

Describes common EPM pitfalls and how to avoid them

Details strategies you can use for a successful EPM roll-out

“The publication of this guide is especially timely given that so many employees are working remotely these days,” said James Legg, president and CEO at Thycotic. “It provides specific recommendations on how to get an endpoint security program started as well as how to evaluate current technologies that will automate the process.”

Download a complimentary copy of the Guide:

https://thycotic.com/resources/definitive-guide-to-endpoint-privilege-management/

Upgrades to Secret Server

With the latest release of Thycotic’s award-winning PAM solution,

Secret Server

, security and IT ops teams can control the privileged account attack surface more easily than ever before. New capabilities reduce the number of steps to manage all types of privileges, protecting administrator, service, application, and root accounts from cyber attack. This includes:

Enhanced guidance walks users through security activities and accelerates onboarding for new users.

Updates to the root encryption key in the Hardware Security Module (HSM) allow for automated key rotation with a single re-encryption that eliminates downtime.

SSH key authentication updates provide easier access and more management flexibility.

Tighter integration between Thycotic Secret Server and

Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault

helps customers more easily manage privileged credentials for both humans and machines. Upgrades continue to strengthen the resilience and scalability of Secret Server to ensure maximum security. Feature enhancements for

Secret Server Mobile

and

Thycotic SCIM Connector

provide improved connectivity and productivity.

“Users are more likely to adopt security best practices like PAM when security technology is easier to use,” said Jai Dargan, Thycotic Vice President of Product Management. “With every enhancement to Secret Server, our goal is always to reduce the number of steps to achieve security objectives so customers achieve payback on their investment faster.”

Organisations can test drive the latest version of Thycotic Secret Server for free at

https://thycotic.com/products/secret-server/

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic’s security tools empower over 12,500 organisations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritising productivity, flexibility, and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit

www.thycotic.com

