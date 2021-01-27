Lotto NZ’s Instant Kiwi SIX60 Scratchie

Press Release – Lotto New Zealand

Lotto NZ is proud to have partnered with SIX60 with the new Instant Kiwi SIX60 Scratchie. However, following feedback from SIX60 fans and the wider community, Lotto NZ and SIX60 have mutually agreed to remove the SIX60 Scratchie from sale. We apologise for any concern caused by this ticket.

Instant Kiwi has collaborated with a wide-range of popular New Zealand brands over the past 31 years, and on each occasion the same robust processes are followed to ensure all scratchies and advertising primarily appeal to those aged 25 and over.

At all times Lotto NZ is committed to minimising any risk of problem or underage gambling associated with our games. Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for community groups and organisations around the country, with 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of good causes each year.

