Upgraded NZ-China FTA Will Assist Covid Recovery

An upgrade to New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with China is an important step for the ongoing relationship with our largest trading partner, ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says.

“At a time of global economic disruption due to Covid-19, the upgraded FTA will be met with a sigh of relief by some exporters.

“China has been one of New Zealand’s most valuable trading relationships, with two-way goods and services trade exceeding $32 billion a year.”

The new rules will make exporting to China easier and reduce compliance costs for New Zealand exports, Ms Beard says.

“This will bring huge benefits to our exporters of perishable goods like seafood, dairy, the forestry sector and other primary sector industries.”

Ms Beard says the upgrade will also mean 99% of New Zealand’s nearly $3 billion wood and paper trade to China will have tariff-free access.

