Longer And Stronger Project – ECI Preferred Contractor Selected

The contract to construct the extension to the Chatham Islands Airport is being developed using the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) model with the preferred contractor for that process now being identified.

The procurement process was conducted in line with the New Zealand Government Procurement Rules and was run as a closed, two stage process – Registration of Interest (ROI) and Request for Proposal (RFP)

The outcome of this process is that Downer New Zealand Ltd has been selected as the preferred contractor with them being offered the opportunity to proceed into the ECI phase. Over the next three weeks negotiations will be held between the Airport Contract Management Team and Downer representatives to finalise a contract for the ECI process.

In addition to the selection process further geotechnical and survey work has been completed to identify suitable materials for construction and to refine quantities required.

The ECI process will see the preferred contractor, BECA and the Airport Company work together to develop a design for the runway and apron extension and strengthening and finalising detail on such things as logistics, the use of local labour and contractors, community liaison for the project and refining detail on the sourcing and production of aggregates.

At the completion of the ECI process the contractor will provide a firm price and subject to this being within the anticipated funding envelope and further ministerial approvals, a construction contract will be let. The aim is to commence the construction of the extended runway and strengthen the existing runway and apron in mid-2021 with completion envisaged in mid to late 2022.

The project engineers, BECA Limited, are assisting the Airport Company with the project contractual processes, leading the design, and will be managing the project.

