Creative And Cultural Events Sector Fund Opens For Applications

New Zealand’s creative and cultural events will be able to apply for a funding boost to help them grow when the Creative and Cultural Events Incubator Fund opens on 1 February, the Ministry of Business, Employment, and Innovation announced today.

Susan Sawbridge, MBIE Manager Major Events said, “the events industry has had a tough year as a result of the impacts of COVID-19, so I am pleased to announce that the incubator fund will soon reopen for another round to help support our creative and cultural events.

“The Incubator is for creative and cultural events which have a vision to become events of international significance, with a particular focus on Māori and Pasifika arts and culture, which is unique to this part of the world.”

The Creative and Cultural Events Incubator is funded through the Major Events Fund. It is designed to support arts and cultural events to build national pride and celebrate New Zealand’s diverse culture with New Zealanders and the world.

The second Incubator funding round will open on 1 February and closes on 1 March 2021. Organisers can apply for funding to a maximum of $100,000 per year for up to three years.

The previous round provided funding to four Māori and Pasifika events; Kia Mau Festival, Māoriland Film Festival, Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival and Te Matatini.

Details about the investment criteria are available on the New Zealand Major Events website.

