Shaun Rendell Appointed Group CEO At Kordia

The Board of Kordia Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaun Rendell as Group CEO.

Previously Shaun served as the Group CFO at Kordia. More recently he stepped into the role of acting CEO while the previous CEO Scott Bartlett took prolonged sick leave to fight his cancer battle.

Kordia Group Chair John Quirk says the appointment follows a very competitive search process, of which Shaun stood out as the best choice.

“We’re delighted to have Shaun stepping into the Group CEO role in a permanent capacity. Shaun has been a highly valued member of the company for many years. He’s done an exceptional job of stepping into the CEO role and guiding the business during what has been a somewhat challenging year.

“Despite these challenges, 2020 was one of the busiest years on record for Kordia Group, with the team working round the clock to ensure mission-critical technology services remained up-and-running during the lockdowns and that our customers were able to stay connected and safe online. We know that under Shaun’s leadership the Group is well placed to continue on its growth trajectory and will be well placed to maximise on opportunities presented to us,” Quirk notes.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to lead this great business. We have an incredible team of smart, passionate people and their hard work is testament to the excellent growth we’ve been able to achieve, particularly in a year that has had many challenges. I’m looking forward to what 2021 brings and have no doubt the team will continue to deliver excellent results for our customers,” Rendell says.

Prior to joining Kordia, Shaun held various senior leadership positions including CEO of Renaissance Group. His interest in technology and telecommunications started in the 90s when he worked at both British Telecom and O2 in the UK before immigrating to New Zealand.

