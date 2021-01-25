Iconic High-country Station In Heart Of South Island Comes Onto Market

Press Release – NAI Harcourts

One of the most iconic high-country farms in the heart of the South Island’s spectacular Aoraki Mt Cook region is coming onto the open market.

Set in the expansive Mackenzie Basin on the shores of Lake Pukaki, Irishman Creek Station, a standout 8678ha property, is home to a profitable farming operation, has substantial potential for future tourism development and is revered worldwide as the birthplace of the Hamilton Jet.

Located 16km south of Lake Tekapo, the spectacular asset includes over 6000ha of freehold land with two additional leasehold blocks, a significant percentage of freehold land compared to many other high-country stations in the district.

It was one of the last farms to be issued consent for water irrigation within the Mackenzie Basin, with water sourced from the Tekapo B hydro canal, and the current owners have made significant investment into farming infrastructure.

The farm spans across State Highway 8 to the lake and is completely accessible by vehicle, a rarity in a property of this scale.

Using sustainable practice methods, the farm produces some of the country’s finest beef, deer and Merino wool products, generating its own feed and stock. Further investment into hydro and solar power would enable it to be completely off-grid.

In the early 1950’s Irishman Creek Station made its mark in international history as home to the development of the Hamilton Jet Boat and many other engineering feats by previous owner Sir Bill Hamilton.

Accommodation, farm experiences and Hamilton Jet museum visits already attract domestic and international tourists to the station, although new owners could further develop the tourism portfolio with potential to build a new homestead or lodge adjacent to the glacial blue waters of Lake Pukaki.

Marketing the commercial sale of the station including the thriving business are leading NAI Harcourts Wanaka agents Guy and Sheryl Alty.

“We are privileged and proud to bring such a rare and outstanding property to market, a spectacular and strategic asset for any buyer,” says Sheryl.

Tenders on the property close at 4pm on Friday March 5 2021 and it’s expected to attract interest from Kiwis, syndicates, an existing landholder looking to add to their portfolio, expats or overseas buyers.

“A very limited number of landholdings of this size and scale, incorporating a profitable farming operation and substantial potential for future development, ever come to the open market,” says Guy Alty.

“Someone with a vision and a passion for this undeniably beautiful piece of land will be our buyer. There are many options for a new owner to explore, potentially an existing landowner or farmer looking to add to their portfolio and increase stock numbers, or an entrepreneurial business catering to the tourism market with a long-term plan to maximise its potential.

“Irishman Creek Station is strategically positioned to further capitalise on all this region has to offer and Sheryl and I welcome all enquiries.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url