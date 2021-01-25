Frucor Suntory Appoints James Houston As Chief TransformationOfficer

Press Release – Frucor Suntory

James Houston has been appointed as Frucor Suntorys first Chief Transformation Officer. Frucor Suntory is delighted to announce James Houston as Chief Transformation Officer, taking the reins of the companys newly-established Transformation Office. …



James Houston has been appointed as Frucor Suntory’s first Chief Transformation Officer.

Frucor Suntory is delighted to announce James Houston as Chief Transformation Officer, taking the reins of the company’s newly-established Transformation Office.

James has been with Frucor Suntory for more than three years, joining as Chief Supply Chain & Quality Officer with responsibility across all elements of the supply chain, before leading the ANZ sales teams as Chief Commercial Officer in 2020.

James has more than 30 years’ FMCG experience – 26 of them within the brewing industry.

He brings a breadth of experience to the role from positions in multi-national organisations, and as a small business owner running a café and consultancy.

Frucor Suntory’s Transformation Office will be responsible for leading and coordinating programmes to accelerate the company’s growth ambitions – and James is looking forward to leading the charge.

“The programmes will supplement the great work, progress and plans already underway across each of our functions.

“As a business we’re performing strongly and we think it is the right time – the best time – to look for ways to improve and work better.”

Based in Sydney, James will remain part of Frucor Suntory’s Executive Leadership Team.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url