Lockout Threat: Lifewise Homecare Support Workers Won’t Give Up

January 24, 2021PressRelease

E tū Lifewise homecare members have been taking strike and picket action since December 2020 for basic improvements in their working conditions.

Members are asking for increased sick and bereavement leave, a collective agreement, and more guaranteed hours so they aren’t left struggling to pay their bills from week to week.

Instead of being willing to negotiate, their employer, Lifewise, which is part of the Methodist Church, has issued a lockout notice to all E tū Lifewise members.

Members will be striking and picketing again on Monday morning outside Lifewise’s offices in Mount Eden.

When: Monday 25 January

Where: 227 Mt Eden Road, Mount Eden, Auckland

Time: 7am-11am

