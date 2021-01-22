Why Do Cyclists Ride In The Middle Of The Road?

Press Release – Cycling Action Network

“Cyclists hate it when drivers pass too close. That’s scary and dangerous,” said Patrick Morgan from Cycling Action Network.

“So it’s encouraging to see NZTA Waka Kotahi has updated its advice on what is known as taking the lane. This is where a cyclist moves towards the centre of the lane to avoid hazards or prevent unsafe overtaking.”

Some road users may find this confusing, as it appears the cyclist is failing to keep left.

But Mr Morgan says its good to see NZTA confirming that taking the lane is legal.

“Cyclists, like all road users, are also required to be courteous, and to move over to the left when it’s safe.”

https://can.org.nz/Cyclists%20welcome%20NZTA%20advice%20on%20taking%20the%20lane

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url