Business Scoop
Network

SH8 Re-open Following Crash – Canterbury

January 21, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

State Highway 8 near Cave has now re-opened following this morning’s fatal crash. A pedestrian died as a result of the crash. The investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues. Police thank members of the public for their cooperation …State Highway 8 near Cave has now re-opened following this morning’s fatal crash.

A pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues.

Police thank members of the public for their cooperation while the road was closed.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: