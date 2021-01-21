SH8 Re-open Following Crash – Canterbury

Press Release – New Zealand Police

A pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues.

Police thank members of the public for their cooperation while the road was closed.

