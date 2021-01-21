Destination Coromandel Launches Signature Events Marketing Fund

Press Release – Destination Coromandel

As one of the projects funded by the Government’s Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP), Destination Coromandel today announced it is receiving applications from local event organisers for event marketing support through its $80k Signature Events Marketing Fund.

“Events can provide compelling reasons for visitors to come to The Coromandel, and they bring valuable economic benefits with them,” explains Megan Nunn, marketing manager for Destination Coromandel. “There is the accommodation, food and retail spend visitors contribute in addition to event tickets, but also our bond with them is strengthened each time they come. Some of our visitors will then come annually for a great event, such as Beach Hop, some of them a very long way! And some will love our place so much they return for holidays, and potentially consider The Coromandel as their second home. Events certainly add to the vibrancy of life in our communities in many ways, which is why we are delighted to be able to offer marketing support.”

Through this fund, Destination Coromandel has developed a range of marketing packages which will be delivered through its supported and owned channels to promote eligible events. Organisers of events may apply for a marketing package to complement or enhance an existing event marketing plan. Each marketing package represents a total investment of $12,000.

The fund must be used for marketing for events which will take place by the 31 December 2021 and online applications close on 19 February 2021.

Last year $20.2 million was allocated to 31 Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) across New Zealand to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on Local Government revenue and the potential flow on effect as primary funders of RTOs.

Destination Coromandel successfully secured $700k for nine projects across three categories. Under the Domestic Marketing category, $80k has been allocated to provide support for promotion (marketing) for events within The Coromandel, through this one-time contestable fund.

However, in addition to this STAPP fund, details of a national Regional Events Fund will be announced in the coming months. Also funded by MBIE, the Regional Events Fund is designed to stimulate domestic tourism and travel between regions, support the tourism and events sector, and replace some of the spend from international tourists lost as a result of COVID-19.

The Regional Events Fund (REF) for The Coromandel will be administered by Destination Coromandel through its marketing alliance with Pacific Coast Highway regions. The REF has a wider scope than the Signature Events Marketing Fund and includes feasibility studies, capability building and new events.

“It may be that some events will be better served by the second fund,”says Megan, “so we encourage organisers to get in touch early to discuss their event plans with us.”

